Sweden lowers age to kids who want to change gender

(MENAFN) Sweden's parliament recently approved legislation to lower the minimum age for legally changing gender from 18 to 16, marking a significant step in the country's approach to gender identity recognition. Despite facing criticism from within the government coalition, the law on self-identification garnered majority support in the 349-seat parliament, with 234 votes in favor and 94 against.



The move represents a continuation of Sweden's progressive stance on gender rights, dating back to 1972 when it became the first country to legalize gender transition. Previously, individuals seeking legal gender change required a doctor's diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition characterized by distress arising from a misalignment between one's biological sex and gender identity.



Under the new legislation, slated to take effect next year, the process for changing legal gender will be streamlined. Instead of a comprehensive diagnosis, individuals will undergo a shorter consultation with a doctor or psychologist, eliminating the requirement for a formal diagnosis of gender dysphoria.



Notably, Swedish citizens aged 16 and above will have the right to change their legal gender, albeit with parental consent for those under 18, along with approval from a doctor and the National Board of Health and Welfare. Furthermore, the law distinguishes between legal gender change and sex-change surgery, which will remain restricted to individuals aged 18 and older.



However, the legislation has sparked contentious debate within Sweden's ruling center-right coalition. While the Moderates and the Liberals largely supported the law, the smaller Christian Democrats voiced opposition. The divergent views underscore the complexity of navigating societal attitudes towards gender identity within the political landscape.



The passage of the law reflects Sweden's ongoing commitment to advancing gender equality and affirming the rights of transgender individuals. As the country continues to grapple with evolving social norms and attitudes towards gender, the new legislation represents a significant milestone in the journey towards greater inclusivity and recognition of diverse gender identities.

