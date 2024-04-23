LS Polls: PM Modi To Campaign In Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhji, April 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Rajasthan and two public meetings in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Modi will address public meetings in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) at 10:45 a.m., Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) at 2:45 p.m. and Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) at 5 p.m. The Prime Minister will appeal to the people to vote in support of BJP candidate Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria from the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha seat.
Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow and a public meeting in West Bengal followed by a public meeting in Maharashtra and a roadshow in Karnataka.
Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Malda South (West Bengal) from Head Post Office to Rabindra Statue 11:30 a.m, followed by addressing a public rally at 12:45 p.m. in Karandighi, Raiganj (West Bengal).
The Home Minister will address a public rally at 4:30 p.m. at the Akola Cricket Club Ground in Akola (Maharashtra) followed by a roadshow in Bengalore South (Karnataka) from Swami Vivekanada Circle to St. Francis School at 7 p.m.
Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:
*BJP National President J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting each in Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Rajendra Park, at 11 a.m., in Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), SAF Ground, at 1:30 p.m. and Satna (Madhya Pradesh), BTI Ground, at 3 p.m.
*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings at 10 a.m. in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), at 1:50 p.m. in Khunti (Jharkhand) and at 4:35 p.m. in Bhagalpur (Bihar).
*Rajnath Singh will be present when Union Minister Arjun Munda files his nomination from Khunti Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand.
*Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai will hold a Sankalp Sabha in support of AAP and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta at 5 p.m. at the Community Centre, Jhansa Pehowa Assembly constituency in Haryana's Kurukshetra.
*Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address one public meeting each in Chitradurga (Karnataka) at 3 p.m. and Bengaluru (Karnataka) at 5:45 p.m.
*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting each in Amroha at 12 noon, Baghpat at 3 p.m., and Meerut at 4:30 p.m. followed by a roadshow.
*Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, will address a public meeting in Meerut's Siwalkhas Assembly constituency in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidate Amarpal Sharma.
*BJP leader Kangana Ranaut will hold a roadshow in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Pali.
*She will hold a roadshow in support of BJP candidate P.P. Choudhary in Pali Lok Sabha constituency at 5 p.m. and in Jodhpur at 7:30 p.m. followed by a roadshow in support of Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
*Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will hold a public meeting at 9 a.m. in Kerala's Alappuzha in support of Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from this seat.
*Pilot will launch Congress's poll campaign 'Scan Me' in Thiruvananthapuram at 2:30 p.m. and will hold a public meeting in support of party candidate Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram at 4 p.m.
*Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati will address a public meeting at Uttar Pradesh's Alipur on Hapur Road at 12 noon, followed by a public meeting at Maheshwar Inter College ground in Aligarh district.
*Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) National President Jayant Singh Chaudhary and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat at Janta Vedic College, Baraut.
MENAFN23042024000231011071ID1108125969
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.