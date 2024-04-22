African Hidden Champions To Host Soirée Celebrating Rising Business Stars

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

African Hidden Champions (AHC), a network of high-growth African businesses, will host an exclusive Soirée on April 24, 2024, in Johannesburg. The event, dubbed“Proudly Local, Boldly Global,” will celebrate the achievements of Africa's top entrepreneurs and their growing presence on the world stage.

The evening will see prominent figures deliver opening addresses, including Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Aspen Pharmacare and AHC Ambassador; Anne Keppler, Regional Director for Southern Africa at DEG; and Chris Chijiutomi, Managing Director and Head of Africa at British International Investment (BII). A fireside chat with AHC member Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO of Onafriq, will be another highlight.

“Investing in Africa's businesses goes beyond just capital; it's about believing in our potential to lead on the global stage,” said Yasmin Kumi, AHC Co-Founder and CEO of Africa Foresight Group.

“This Soirée is our testament to the world: Africa is not just rising; it is ready to lead.”

The event underscores the importance of collaboration in fostering Africa's economic growth. Attendees will engage in discussions and networking opportunities, fostering connections that can fuel further innovation and success.

The Soirée will culminate in a private concert by award-winning South African artist Ami Faku, reflecting the continent's vibrant spirit and cultural wealth.

“Intentional investments and empowerment of African companies create value far surpassing what individuals can achieve alone,” said Thomas Viot, Chief Investment Officer at the African Development Bank Group.“This Soirée is a celebration of what we can accomplish together and a look forward to the boundless possibilities ahead to be proudly local and boldly global.”

Established in 2020, AHC is a partnership between Africa Foresight Group, Germany's development finance institution DEG, and the African Development Bank. The network currently boasts over 25 dynamic African firms, collectively generating over $8.3bn in revenue and employing a workforce of 78,000 across 14 African nations. AHC champions the entrepreneurial spirit of African businesses by providing visibility, support services, and events.

This annual Soirée serves as a platform to celebrate the achievements of existing members and welcome new companies that embody the AHC vision of“Proudly Local, Boldly Global.”