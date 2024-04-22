Heatwave Alert In 6 States Over Next Few Days IMD Predicts Rainfall In 11 Check Full Weather Forecast Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert in several states of the Indian peninsula over the next few days. The weather department has also predicted rainfall in several northeastern states to IMD, severe heatwave conditions will likely prevail in isolated pockets over West Bengal over the next four days. Similar heatwave conditions would also affect Karnataka over the next four days, Odisha on April 25 and April 26, Uttar Pradesh until April 26, Bihar from April 24 to April 26, and Jharkhand on April 25 and April 26 in NortheastThe IMD press release says,
“A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and another over northeast Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels.” Thus, under the influence of such weather systems, the following weather conditions would prevail:Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely over Arunachal Pradesh until April 28. The states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura would also witness scattered rain over the same time duration weather department notes light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over West Bengal and Sikkim until April 24 and Odisha and Jharkhand on April 23 press release further states,“A cyclonic circulation lies over South Marathwada & adjoining West Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels. A trough runs from south Chhattisgarh to south Kerala across Vidarbha, cyclonic circulation over South Marathwada & adjoining West Vidarbha and interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels.”
MENAFN22042024007365015876ID1108125684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.