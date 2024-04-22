Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Hyderabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Diversions, Closures Ahead Of Procession Today

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory underlining restrictions and diversions ahead of Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city on April 23, Tuesday. As per a notification, the procession will commence from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and will conclude at Hanuman Mandir Tadbund, Secunderabad, it is important to note that traffic restrictions will be effective from 11:30 am to 8 pm, spanning nine and a half hours main Hanuman Jayanti procession will cover a total distance of 12 km while tributary processions will cover a distance of 10.8 kms, as per the traffic advisory. In Rachakonda area, a total distance of 6.1 kms has been chalked out for the procession is the list of diversion points:1 Hotel2. Bademiya Petrol Pump3 Chaman4. Rangmahal 56. Yousifian company7, 8. DM & HS9 X Roads10 X Roads11 X Roads12. Eden Gardens13. Lingampally X Roads14, N-guda1516. Water Tank, N-guda17. Post office, Barkathpura18. Over Narayanguda flyover19 over flyover20. Metro Café21. VST X Roads22. Indira Park X Road23. Gandhi Nagar T Jn.24. Street No.9 H-Nagar25. Gandhi Nagar TJn.26. Kavadiguda27. DBR Mill28. Bible House29. Sailing Club30. Bible house31. Karbala Maidan32. Kavadiguda33. Patny34. Ranigunj35. СТО36. CTO Flyover both sides37. Balamrai38. CTO Flyover both sides3940. Bowenpally X Road41. Tivoli42. Diamond Point43. Bowenpally Market44. Masthan Hotel per the advisory, traffic from Afzalgunj will not be permitted towards Gowliguda Chaman during Hanuman Jayanti procession hours. Traffic will be diverted at Shenkar Sher hotel towards SA Bazar mosque, traffic from Chaderghat will be diverted at Rangmahal X road towards CBS, SJ Bridge, Afzalgunj island and SA Bazar tnn; and will not be permitted to proceed towards MJ Market must follow traffic advisory to avoid congestion and inconvenience. For more information refer to the official social media handle of Hyderabad Traffic Police.
