Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UN Special Coordinator For The Middle East Peace Process

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met on Monday with United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process HE Tor Wennesland at the headquarters of the permanent delegation in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to allow the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the fraternal Palestinian people.