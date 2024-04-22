Zelensky Meets With U.S. Bipartisan Congressional Delegation In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Monday received in Kyiv a bipartisan delegation of U.S. House Representatives.

That's according to the president's post on X , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I welcomed a bipartisan delegation of the United States Congress. I am grateful for this visit following a very powerful and critically important decision for us. The people of Ukraine were counting on this decision. We are glad that the United States remains with Ukraine, that it remains our main powerful ally,” the president reported.

Zelensky said he discussed with the members of Congress military macro-financial support and military assistance, including the need for artillery shells, long-range missiles, electronic warfare equipment, UAVs, combat aviation, and support in developing the Ukrainian defense industry.

“We also talked about the confiscation of Russian terrorists' frozen assets, support for Ukraine on its path to NATO, security commitments, Ukraine's Peace Formula, and U.S. participation in the first inaugural Peace Summit,” concluded the president.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the lower house of the U.S. Congress adopted H.R.8035 "Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024", which provides for $60.84 billion in support for Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the bill will be voted on in Senate. If passed, it is yet to be signed by the U.S. president to be put into force.