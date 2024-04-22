Georgia Regime Pushing Putinesque Foreign Agent Bill

Latest stories
Chinese warn of Taiwan crisis from US military aid
$60 billion in US aid: no certain path to victory VW pro-union vote 1st step in changing the US South Foreign agents law
In 2011, Putin was re-elected as Russia's president in a sham election , triggering opposition protests . The Kremlin subsequently passed a series of laws that became much more restrictive of NGOs. From November 2012, any NGO that received foreign funding and engaged in political activities would have to self-report as a“foreign agent.”
This caused several pro-democracy aid agencies to pull out of Russia , including the US Agency for International Development, the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute.
These laws became even tougher in 2014 when the justice ministry was given the power to register groups as foreign agents without their consent. Arbitrary laws of compliance and cumbersome administrative procedures were set up, with groups that failed to obey punished with enormous fines. The laws have forced NGOs to play a game of cat and mouse for their own survival instead of working towards their objectives of defending human rights.
Other countries have taken note of Russia's success in shackling NGOs. Under the leadership of Viktor Orban, Hungary passed its first foreign agent law in 2017 – a huge blow for its own democracy. Hungary has more recently passed a new sovereignty protection law , creating an investigative body with sweeping powers to gather information on groups or individuals that receive foreign funding and may try to influence public debate.
Kyrgyzstan has also followed suit. In March 2024, Kyrgyzstan's president signed a“foreign representatives” law that was copied almost entirely from the Russian equivalent. It would apply the designation of“foreign representative” to any NGO that receives foreign funding and engages in vaguely defined“political activity.”
Similar foreign agent laws have also emerged in China, India, Cambodia, Uganda and Ethiopia. And their impact has been severe. In Ethiopia, for example, the number of domestic human rights NGOs fell sharply after a law was passed in 2010 limiting how much money they could take from abroad.
Many countries portray these laws as critical to defense of national sovereignty. But they are almost entirely used as a pretext to clamp down on political opposition. More than half of the 850 or so entities that are listed as“foreign agents” and“undesirable organizations” in Russia have been added since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.Abandoning democracy
The Georgian government's decision to revisit its foreign agents law is reflective of how vast Russia's influence over post-Soviet countries has become.
Georgia's former president and current de facto leader, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has tried to play on people's fears that Western-style democracy brings challenges to the traditional family, arguing that the country must rid itself of values alien to Georgia.
NGOs and the media are targeted for allegedly spreading non-Georgian values such as same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ rights .
This is in line with the Kremlin's crackdown on LGBTQ people, particularly since the start of the war in Ukraine. In 2022, a bill was expanded to criminalize any act regarded as an attempt to promote what Russia calls“non-traditional sexual relations.”
Sign up for one of our free newsletters
The Daily ReportStart your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly ReportA weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories
It's not clear whether Ivanishvili has coinciding interests with Russia or is simply a Russian puppet . But his decision to cozy up to Russia is not popular with the vast majority of Georgians. A survey from 2022 reveals that at least 75% of Georgians see themselves as pro-Western, with only 2% of the population pro-Russian.
Georgians are also becoming increasingly dismayed that the ruling party is abandoning even a minimal commitment to democracy. Elections are no longer free and fair as Georgian Dream uses state resources to dole out patronage to its supporters and intimidate voters.
Georgia's slide towards autocracy poses a threat not just to human rights. It is also a threat to the country's future. The protests over the foreign agents law are driven by broader concerns that Georgia is deepening its ties with Russia. This would ruin Georgia's chances of becoming an EU member state, something that 80% of the population supports.
The spate of attacks on NGOs is a critical tool that authoritarian leaders use to expand their power. Though these laws are passed in defense of sovereignty, they represent a clear assault on democracy. As Russian influence continues to grow, copycat laws of this type are more likely to become the norm.
Natasha Lindstaedt is a professor in the Department of Government at the University of Essex .
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article . Already have an account?Sign in Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories OR
Thank you for registering!
An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.