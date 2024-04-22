Georgia Regime Pushing Putinesque Foreign Agent Bill

In 2011, Putin was re-elected as Russia's president in a sham election , triggering opposition protests . The Kremlin subsequently passed a series of laws that became much more restrictive of NGOs. From November 2012, any NGO that received foreign funding and engaged in political activities would have to self-report as a“foreign agent.”

This caused several pro-democracy aid agencies to pull out of Russia , including the US Agency for International Development, the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute.

These laws became even tougher in 2014 when the justice ministry was given the power to register groups as foreign agents without their consent. Arbitrary laws of compliance and cumbersome administrative procedures were set up, with groups that failed to obey punished with enormous fines. The laws have forced NGOs to play a game of cat and mouse for their own survival instead of working towards their objectives of defending human rights.

Other countries have taken note of Russia's success in shackling NGOs. Under the leadership of Viktor Orban, Hungary passed its first foreign agent law in 2017 – a huge blow for its own democracy. Hungary has more recently passed a new sovereignty protection law , creating an investigative body with sweeping powers to gather information on groups or individuals that receive foreign funding and may try to influence public debate.

Kyrgyzstan has also followed suit. In March 2024, Kyrgyzstan's president signed a“foreign representatives” law that was copied almost entirely from the Russian equivalent. It would apply the designation of“foreign representative” to any NGO that receives foreign funding and engages in vaguely defined“political activity.”

Similar foreign agent laws have also emerged in China, India, Cambodia, Uganda and Ethiopia. And their impact has been severe. In Ethiopia, for example, the number of domestic human rights NGOs fell sharply after a law was passed in 2010 limiting how much money they could take from abroad.

Many countries portray these laws as critical to defense of national sovereignty. But they are almost entirely used as a pretext to clamp down on political opposition. More than half of the 850 or so entities that are listed as“foreign agents” and“undesirable organizations” in Russia have been added since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Georgian government's decision to revisit its foreign agents law is reflective of how vast Russia's influence over post-Soviet countries has become.

Georgia's former president and current de facto leader, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has tried to play on people's fears that Western-style democracy brings challenges to the traditional family, arguing that the country must rid itself of values alien to Georgia.

NGOs and the media are targeted for allegedly spreading non-Georgian values such as same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ rights .

This is in line with the Kremlin's crackdown on LGBTQ people, particularly since the start of the war in Ukraine. In 2022, a bill was expanded to criminalize any act regarded as an attempt to promote what Russia calls“non-traditional sexual relations.”