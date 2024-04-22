Japarov Ratifies Agreement On Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law "On theratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers ofthe Kyrgyz Republic and the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund onthe conditions for the stay of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz DevelopmentFund on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic," Azernews reports, citing the press service of thepresident.

The purpose of the law is to create favorable conditions for theactivities of the development fund in the country.

The document notes that officials and employees of the fund whoare not citizens of Kyrgyzstan enjoy the benefits and privilegesprovided to diplomatic representatives. The import of property forthe use of the fund is exempt from customs duties and taxes.

The agreement to create the fund was reached during the statevisit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan inOctober 2022. The authorized capital of the fund is $25million.