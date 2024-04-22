Defense Forces Repel More Than Fifty Attacks, Most Of Them In Four Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 62 combat engagements took place at the front, with the majority of attacks repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Novopavlivka and Avdiivka directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

During the day of April 22, there were 62x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 4x missiles and 58x air strikes, 100x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy conducts subversion, continues shelling of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the concentration of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. More than 10x settlements, including Oleksiivka, Myropilske, Stepok (Sumy oblast) came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Kupyansk and Lyman axes: the adversary conducted no offensives. The enemy launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Senkove (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 14x attacks in the vicinities of Novojehorivka, Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Torske (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Nevs'ke (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 12x attacks in the vicinities of Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast), where the adversary attempted to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast). Around 20x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 10x attacks in the vicinities of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy, using air attacks, made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Illinka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Umanske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to block the enemy near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast), where the invaders made 12x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with air support, launched 1x attack on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast). The enemy launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 15x settlements, including Chervone, Novodanylivka, Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. In particular during the day of April 22, the invaders executed 4x unsuccessful attacks on positions of the Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson oblast). The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Novoberyslav and Beryslav (Kherson oblast). The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at around 20 settlements, including Ivanivka, Lvove, Olhivka, Tokarivka (Kherson oblast).

During the day of April 22, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 2x anti-aircraft missile systems, 13x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the russian occupiers.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces hit 1x command post, 2x air defense systems, 1x concentration of russian troops.