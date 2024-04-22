Swiss Wheelchair Athletes Triumph In London Marathon

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) For the second year in a row, Marcel Hug has achieved the so-called marathon double with triumphs in Boston and eight days later in London. The wheelchair athlete from canton Thurgau notched up his fifth win in the British capital.

This content was published on April 22, 2024 - 09:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Hug, who had triumphed a week earlier in Boston with a course record and a large lead, took victory in the London Marathon on Sunday in a time of 1:28:35. This put him 31 seconds ahead of American Daniel Romanchuk, who took second place.

There was also triumph for the Swiss in the women's race. Catherine Debrunner won in 1:38:55, more than six minutes ahead of Lucerne native, Manuela Schär, who had already taken second place in Boston on the previous Sunday.

More More Swiss wheelchair athlete wins top award

This content was published on May 9, 2023 Catherine Debrunner has won this year's prestigious Laureus World Sportsperson with a Disability Award.

Read more: Swiss wheelchair athlete wins top award

It was Debrunner's second victory in the London Marathon after one in October 2022. Last year, the 29-year-old from canton Thurgau finished third, three seconds behind Madison de Rozario, the winner from Australia.

Alongside the Swiss athletes, Kenyan runners provided the highlights of the London Marathon. In the men's race, Alexander Mutiso triumphed in 2:04:01, 14 seconds ahead of the 41-year-old three-time Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele from Ethiopia.

Just over half an hour earlier, Kenyan Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir had set a world record in an all-women's race in 2:16:16. The 30-year-old beat the record by 45 seconds, which was also set in London, by her compatriot Mary Keitany in 2017.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk

More More Petition demands better disabled access to Swiss public transport

This content was published on Mar 12, 2024 A petition has demanded better efforts to implement a law guaranteeing equal access to public transport for people with disabilities.

Read more: Petition demands better disabled access to Swiss public transport

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.



Swiss wheelchair athlete wins top award Petition demands better disabled access to Swiss public transport

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .