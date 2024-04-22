Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Featured In Recent Article Discussing Increasing Shareholder Engagement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, offers a unique platform designed to empower issuers to not only reach a global investor base but also build deeper connections with both new and existing shareholders.

The company was spotlighted in an article discussing how to leverage digital communication; the article also stated that shareholder engagement is more important than ever. Methods of communicating with shareholders include the traditional email, meetings and press releases; however, forward-thinking issuers are looking to modern digital communications to engage more meaningfully with investors.

These methods can include a dedicated IR webpage, a stronger social media presence and real-time chat opportunities. Focused on marketing and investor relations, Upstream offers a strong issuer user guide that includes sample email, social and shareholder engagement material that amplifies visibility as well a comprehensive media package featuring more than $100,000 of IR value. Upstream also offers shareholder engagement tools powered by smart-contract technology, including a digital coupon strategy as well as digital collectibles.“By joining Upstream, you gain access to a powerful platform that fosters deeper connections with your shareholders, drives revenue growth, and sets you on the path to long-term success,” the article concludes.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

