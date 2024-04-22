Women MAKE Awards Recognize Excellence In Manufacturing

MENAFN - 3BL) MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 22, 2024 /3BL/ - The Manufacturing Institute-the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers-announced that Sarah Dale, plant general manager at International Paper (NYSE: IP) has been recognized as a 2024 Women MAKE Awards honoree.

This annual national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.

"I was delighted to be selected for the Women MAKE Award," Sarah said. "For the organization to take time, which is in short supply, to consider me for this notable award, was a treasure, but then, for an external group to review my nomination alongside impressive leaders and recognize my work - I am honored."

The Women MAKE Awards are part of the MI's Women MAKE America initiative, which is the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce. Women MAKE America aims to build the 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.

"With more than 600,000 open jobs in manufacturing today and the continued need to fill millions more jobs by the end of the decade, it's critical for manufacturers to engage the largest underrepresented pool of talent: women," said MI President and Executive Director Carolyn Lee.

As part of its Vision 2030 goals, IP aims to have 30% overall representation of women in all positions and 50% of women in salaried positions. Additionally, the company's Women in IP Employee Networking Circle (ENC) is committed to actively contributing to the growth and development of women in IP's workforce, providing career guidance, professional development and fostering connections.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit .

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper .