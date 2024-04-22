BRS In Secret Deal With BJP For LS Polls, Claims Revanth Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao has entered into a secret deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for next month's Lok Sabha polls.

He alleged that KCR, as Rao is popularly called, has agreed to work for the BJP's victory in five Lok Sabha seats in the state, and the BRS is extending its support to the BJP in constituencies where the Congress is strong.

Intensifying the campaign for Congress candidates, the Chief Minister on Monday addressed 'Jana Jatara' public meetings in Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Malkajgiri.

Addressing the meeting in Malkajgiri, he said he can never forget the constituency as it was from here that he was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 after facing defeat in the Kodangal Assembly seat. He claimed that because of his election as MP from Malkajgiri, he could become President of the state Congress and later reached the position of Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy said that it was the people of Malkajgiri who backed him at a time when he was struggling and appealed to them to show the same support to Congress candidate Sunitha Mahender Reddy.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Chada Venkat Reddy also addressed the public meeting in support of the Congress.

Earlier, addressing the public meeting in Nizamabad, Revanth Reddy reiterated that the government will waive loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15. Noting that the government implemented five guarantees within 100 days of coming to power, he said the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections came into effect before the government could implement the sixth guarantee of farm loan waiver.

Revanth Reddy also promised that the government will re-open the Nizam Sugar Factory before September 17. Criticising the BJP over its flip-flop on setting up the National Turmeric Board, he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the Turmeric Board, did not say that it would come up in Nizamabad and that after elections, the Centre may change its decision on the Turmeric Board.

The Chief Minister urged people to elect senior Congress leader and former minister T. Jeevan Reddy with a huge majority.

Earlier, addressing the first public meeting in Adilabad, Revanth Reddy claimed that people's rule has started in Telangana with the implementation of five out of six guarantees. He promised that the guarantee of Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver would be implemented soon.

Revanth Reddy vowed to complete the Kupti project to improve irrigation facilities in the Adilabad district.