Ukraine, Germany Strengthening Municipal And Interregional Partnership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of associations between Ukraine and Germany at the level of municipalities and regions has increased to 200 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

The press service of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion, thanks to municipal partnerships, it has been possible to establish operational channels for the supply of the necessary aid from Germany to the affected cities. As of February 2022, the number of interregional associations has increased to 200. In particular, active cooperation is ongoing with Dnipro, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv," the post reads.

According to the post, the ministry's team discussed further partnership with the German side and the possibility of involving German businesses in the reconstruction during a meeting with Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher.

Currently, the main area of cooperation is the energy sector, particularly the replacement of destroyed generating equipment with modern one and the protection of energy facilities.

The strengthening of logistics routes for economic recovery is also a priority.

Germany cooperates with Ukraine at the level of municipalities and regions. In the context of receiving humanitarian aid, reconstruction, investment and regional development, this model has already proven its effectiveness.

"We are grateful to all German cities that help Ukrainian sister cities and partners overcome the consequences of the war. With this support, our communities and municipalities will receive the capabilities to sustainably develop and rebuild damaged infrastructure to provide people with basic needs. The development of municipalities and regions of Ukraine will be discussed at the annual meeting of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in Berlin in June," said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine's Recovery and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.