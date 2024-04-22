Army Chief, Rwandan Counterpart Talk Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti Monday welcomed at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, Chief of Staff of the Rwandan Defense Forces Gen Mubarakh Muganga and an accompanying delegation.They discussed aspects of military cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries' armed forces in various military operational, training and logistical fields.Huneiti stressed the importance of strengthening military ties between the two countries, adding that future plans aim to raise joint military cooperation regarding agreements, exercises and training courses, to enhance combat capabilities and unify military concepts between the two armies.Muganga stressed the deep relations between the two friendly countries, commending Jordan's pivotal role in combating terrorism and extremism and achieving security and stability in the region.The army chiefs and senior officers listened to a briefing on areas of military cooperation in line with the nature of developments at various levels.