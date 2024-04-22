COP28 Presidency: Time To Drive Forward Progress On Commitments

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The COP28 Presidency shared a post on X on the occasion of EarthDay, Azernews reports.
"As we celebrate Earth Day, we reflect on our collectiveresponsibility to safeguard our planet for future generations. Bytaking meaningful climate action, we pave the way toward asustainable future to preserve our precious planet," reads thepost.
"Now is the time to drive forward progress on COP28 commitments,and maintain momentum in implementing the UAE Consensus."
MENAFN22042024000195011045ID1108122873
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.