COP28 Presidency: Time To Drive Forward Progress On Commitments

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The COP28 Presidency shared a post on X on the occasion of EarthDay, Azernews reports.

"As we celebrate Earth Day, we reflect on our collectiveresponsibility to safeguard our planet for future generations. Bytaking meaningful climate action, we pave the way toward asustainable future to preserve our precious planet," reads thepost.

"Now is the time to drive forward progress on COP28 commitments,and maintain momentum in implementing the UAE Consensus."