NSDC To Develop“Ukrainian Doctrine” - Secretary Lytvynenko

Lytvynenko touched on the issue in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine , Ukrinform reports

"The president identified very important tasks - to ensure more effective work of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to strengthen analytical support for the decision-making by our state leadership. And an extremely important topic is the development of the Ukrainian Doctrine, that is, planning for the post-war future," he said

According to the official, "another task is to launch a moderated dialogue on developing a vision. This task set by the head of state is to promote the formation of public consensus."

Lytvynenko also spoke of plans to launch a national discussion based on the National Institute of Strategic Studies. "The Institute should contribute to the process."

He is sure that after the war Ukraine will become a country with a different society and different economy.

"Going back to the situation the country had prior to February 24, 2022 is impossible, we will have a completely different country. We will have a different country, with a completely different experience, with a completely different economy, with a different society. The terrible trauma and disaster that the Russians have inflicted on us are forging new Ukraine. We'll never live like we lived before," he said.

"Today, our troops are fighting not only for Crimea or Donbas. They are primarily fighting for Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Lviv. So that our cities do not turn into Bakhmut, Avdiivka, or Robotyne, those that have been wiped off the face of the earth," Lytvynenko said.

"The Russians are not planning 'USSR 2.0', but Bucha on the scale of the whole of Ukraine. And their arrival means death for hundreds of thousands and suffering for millions. It is about physical survival. I am convinced that Ukraine cannot fail to win because we have no other option but to ensure our survival as a free, independent state with opportunities for development," he said.

As reported, on March 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired the first meeting of the National Security and Defense Council after the NSDC secretary was replaced. At the meeting, the president named the five priorities for the Council's work.