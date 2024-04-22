UAE’s Sharjah Police Chief's directives ease burdens amid air crisis

(MENAFN) In response to the exceptional circumstances stemming from the recent weather depression in the country, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has taken decisive steps to alleviate burdens on the community. Notably, he has ordered the cancellation of all traffic violations incurred during this period, demonstrating a proactive approach to fulfilling the police force's societal responsibilities amidst challenging conditions.



Major General Saif Al-Zari emphasized the importance of supporting individuals affected by the weather depression, announcing that destruction certificates will be issued free of charge to all impacted parties in the Emirate of Sharjah. This initiative aims to facilitate the recovery process for those grappling with the aftermath of the natural disaster. The streamlined process involves submitting requests through the official platforms provided by the leadership, ensuring accessibility and efficiency for those in need.



Furthermore, Major General Al Shamsi underscored the availability of destruction certificate applications through the "Sharjah Police Smart Application" and the department's website, eliminating any financial barriers for affected individuals. This measure aligns with ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of the crisis and provide essential support to affected families. Collaboration with various partners and stakeholders ensures a coordinated and swift response, with field teams operating round the clock to uphold housing stability and offer assistance to affected communities across all cities in the Emirate of Sharjah.



By prioritizing community welfare and leveraging technology to streamline processes, Sharjah Police under the leadership of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi demonstrates a commitment to easing hardships and restoring normalcy in the wake of adverse weather conditions, thereby strengthening resilience and fostering unity within the Emirate.

MENAFN22042024000045015682ID1108122493