UAE delegation concludes participation in IMF, World Bank Group Spring 2024 meetings

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) wrapped up its involvement in the 2024 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, which took place in Washington, DC. The main ministerial meetings and events were held from April 17 to 19, with side events and activities organized from April 15 to 20. Leading the UAE delegation was Mohammed Al Husseini, the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, alongside key representatives from various financial institutions.



The UAE delegation included prominent figures such as Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for the Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Sector at the Central Bank of the UAE, and Ahmed Al Qamzi, Assistant Governor for Banking and Insurance Supervision at the Central Bank. Additionally, Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Undersecretary of the Ministry and Acting Assistant for International Financial Relations Affairs, played a pivotal role in the delegation's activities.



Also present were Hamad Issa Al Zaabi, Director of the Office of the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Thuraya Hamid Al Hashemi, Director of International Financial Relations and Organizations at the Ministry of Finance. The delegation comprised specialists from both the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the UAE, highlighting the concerted efforts to actively engage in discussions and initiatives at the global financial stage.



Throughout the meetings, the UAE delegation participated in various sessions, discussions, and side events focused on addressing key economic and financial challenges facing the international community. By contributing insights and perspectives, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to fostering cooperation and collaboration on issues of mutual interest and global significance. The conclusion of the Spring Meetings signifies the UAE's ongoing commitment to playing an active role in shaping the future of the global financial landscape and advancing shared objectives for sustainable economic growth and development.

