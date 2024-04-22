What's Your Flayva? Here's Ten Tasty Dishes From Around The World, Each For Under Dh50

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Head to Al Ghurair Centre's new street food hall Flayva, for a truly memorable dining experience with flavours from across the globe that won't break the bank

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April 22, 2024: With an eclectic array of flavours from around the globe, Flayva, the recently opened street food hall at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, invites visitors to indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience. From Filipino delicacies to Thai delights, Uzbek traditions to Lebanese specialties and beyond, Flayva is quickly becoming a go-to destination for foodies seeking authentic, diverse cuisines.

Here's Flayva's top ten must-try dishes from some of the most popular vendors:

Chicken Inasal at Bacolod Inasal BBQ

Try a signature dish at Filipino favourite Bacolod Inasal with its signature Chicken Inasal. Grilled to perfection and marinated in a blend of spices, it offers a burst of flavour with every bite.

Price: Starting from Dh24

Seafood Feast in a Box at Spice Grill

Foodies are invited to indulge in a lavish party-size selection of exquisite seafood delights at Spice Grill. Its renowned Seafood in a Box is expertly prepared, served with a variety of delightful sauces, and serves between 2-3 people, promising an unforgettable dining experience for all.

Price: Dh81 (Dh40.5 each for two people!)

Rice with Braised Beef and Egg at Siam Thai Food

Experience Thailand right here in Dubai at Siam Thai Food, where diners can indulge in this flavourful rice creation consisting of tender beef, egg, pickled cabbage and greens. A taste explosion in every bite.

Price: Dh40

Manti at Uzbek Cuisine

Head on a culinary journey to Central Asia by trying out one of Uzbek Cuisine's most traditional dishes, Manti. These delicate dumplings are filled with a mixture of ground meat and spices, providing a glimpse into Uzbekistan's rich culinary heritage.

Price: Dh30 for five pieces

Bò Kho at Vietnamese Snack Food Caf

Experience the bold and aromatic flavours of Vietnam with its popular dish, Bò Kho. Featuring tender braised beef infused with aromatic herbs and spices, this hearty stew offers a true taste of Vietnamese comfort food.

Price: Dh42

Stuffed Lamb at Allo Beirut Restaurant

Bringing the authentic flavours of Lebanon to the table, Allo Beirut Restaurant's Stuffed Lamb dish allows diners to relish succulent roast lamb, generously filled with aromatic spiced rice, nuts, and yogurt.

Price: Dh36

Mutton Biryani at House of Curry

Savour the fragrant and aromatic flavours of India with House of Curry's signature Mutton Biryani. The popular Indian dish comprises of succulent marinated lamb, layered with fragrant basmati rice and an array of aromatic spices.

Price: Dh33

Beef Pares with Bone Marrow at Chibog Restaurant

Chibog Restaurant invites diners to savour the comforting flavours of Filipino cuisine through its signature dish, Beef Pares. Featuring a succulent braised beef stew accompanied by aromatic garlic rice and a hulking bone filled with marrow, this is one not to be missed.

Price: Dh32

Summer Mango Dessert at Taro by BaoFriend

For those with a sweet tooth, a visit to Taro by BaoFriend is a must, offering a tantalising twist on Asian sweets with its Summer Mango Dessert. This refreshing dish features a bowl of chilled coconut milk, topped with fresh mangoes, grass jelly, nata de coco, and taro balls. Delightful.

Price: Dh25

Halo Halo at Salvis Junior

Another sweet choice for desserts lies at Salvis Junior, renowned for offering a comforting taste of home through the beloved Filipino dessert, Halo Halo. Here diners can indulge in a colourful medley of sweetened fruits, tapioca pearls, jellies, and creamy ice cream.

Price: Starting from Dh20

Whether you're a seasoned food enthusiast or simply seeking to expand your palate, Flayva invites residents and tourists to indulge in its top 10 must-try dishes, each offering a unique glimpse into the rich tapestry of global cuisine.