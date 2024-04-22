Divya Khossla-Starrer ‘Hero Heeroine’ To Be Shot Across 35 Locations In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) The upcoming film 'Hero Heeroine', marking the Telugu cinema debut of actress Divya Khossla, will be filmed across 35 locations in the Ramoji Film City of Hyderabad.

These locations encompass outdoor-indoor settings as well as real locations.

Directed by Suresh Krissna, the film also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal portraying the role of a director.

The makers of the film have infused a contemporary twist into traditional elements by incorporating a fusion song that blends modern and traditional dance styles.

Prerna Arora, the film's producer, said: "With 'Hero Heeroine', our aim is to revolutionise storytelling while remaining steadfast in our commitment to honouring our cultural heritage. Suresh Krissna and I spent countless hours brainstorming, meticulously ensuring that every cultural nuance is impeccably portrayed without sacrificing an ounce of entertainment."

"Mirroring the film's adrenaline-fueled narrative, the dance sequence will be a glamourous spectacle, pulsating with electrifying beats and set against iconic backdrops of Hyderabad," she added.

The shooting for 'Hero Heeroine' is scheduled to commence on June 10.