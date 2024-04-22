Sectigo Democratizes Certificate Lifecycle Management as Customers Struggle To Keep up with Big Technological Advances

(MENAFN- Market Buzz International FZE) Dubai UAE/ GISEC — April 22, 2024 — Sectigo®, the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), announced today the launch of SCM Pro, the first-of-its-kind solution to bring the robustness of enterprise CLM to SMEs, effectively leveling the playing field between large enterprises and the mid-market.

Online identity proliferation, hybrid work, and device sprawl increase the number of certificates organizations need to manage; meanwhile, the lifespan of each certificate grows shorter. In other words, more certificates are expiring more often, making it impossible for IT and security teams to keep up using outmoded manual practices.

Certificates expiring within 90 days bring up to five times more certificates under management and sub-10-day certificates bring up to 40 times more. The likely move toward ephemeral certificates that expire in near-real time introduce numbers too big to count. Not even large enterprises can meet this change, much less SMEs.

“Whereas automated CLM solutions were traditionally aimed at larger organizations, the proliferation of digital certificates and PKI use cases have led to increasing CLM needs for small and large enterprises alike,” said Özgün Pelit, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “With its highly-productized offering and flexible pricing models, Sectigo has greatly extended CLM to smaller organizations, eliminating on-premise effort and additional professional services.”

Sectigo recognized the need for a lightweight CLM platform that would allow customers to gain visibility into certificate status to help prevent business outages. With SCM Pro, SMEs can automate certificate management without reliance on manual tracking that cannot account for complex validation and installation processes. SCM Pro delivers a simple, secure, scalable CLM model that handles everything from discovery to renewals and everything in between.

“We have customers operating in many industries around the world who rely on us to connect, harvest, share, manage, and secure their data across the entire IT/OT ecosystem, and proper certificate management is often a gap,” said Freddy Bürkli, head of cybersecurity sales at Axians IT Services Switzerland. “Sectigo SCM Pro makes it easy for us to support those customers without having to bolt-on additional products to discover and automate certificates.”

The release of SCM Pro means customers that formerly could only manage their certificates by hand now have a single automated view of every public certificate in their IT estate regardless of the issuer, so they no longer have to worry about renewals, revocations, or replacements.

“With Sectigo SCM Pro, we empower customers to take proactive steps to mitigate their risk and secure their digital assets, allowing them to channel more resources into business growth,” said Ricardo Resnik, CEO at Multipoint group. “We recognize that customers can no longer manage digital certificates manually, and partners like Sectigo allow us to continue to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that make it easier for them to keep their business safe.”

SCM Pro seamlessly provides interoperability in any IT environment from a single console, allowing customers to secure websites, applications, and devices with ease.

“When people think online trust management, they think Sectigo, and the launch of SCM Pro further underscores our commitment to provide the simplest, most comprehensive CLM in the world for all of our customers,” said Sectigo CEO Kevin Weiss. “We've made strategic investments at all levels of the company — in our people, in our technology, and in our partners — to ensure we can support our customers throughout their digital transformation initiatives. We continue to hire for key roles in all of our global regions as our business — and the needs of our customers — continue to expand.”

SCM Pro includes:

● Standard automation protocols with ACME. SCM Pro automates all certificate management tasks using the ACME standard protocol to ensure seamless, error-free operations

● Simplified deployment for effortless configurations: SCM Pro’s user-friendly interface delivers a hassle-free deployment experience and guided, customized workflows that generate command snippets to simplify configurations and reduce manual errors

● Business continuity with certificates as a service: SCM Pro's annual certificate subscription provides unlimited public-domain-validated (DV) certificates with automated provisioning and management to future-proof digital security and minimize risk

To learn how Sectigo Certificate Manager Pro can transform your business and help you achieve better security outcomes, visit

And Sectigo is hiring! There has never been a better time to join our dynamic company, so check out our open positions — you’ll be glad you did.



About Sectigo

Sectigo is the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), with automated solutions and digital certificates that secure every human and machine identity for the world’s largest brands. Its automated, cloud-native, universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols across the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit , follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our Webby award-winning podcast, Root Causes.



###





MENAFN22042024007612016368ID1108121672