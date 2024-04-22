Hysek Reveals Iconic Timepieces At Watches & Wonders 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (April 22, 2024) – Hysek, the leading Swiss brand embodying the pinnacle of haute horology, has recently introduced a selection of new timepieces at Watches & Wonders 2024, the world's largest watch show unveiling the latest innovations and precision in watchmaking.

Synonym of creativity, technicality, and quality, Hysek enjoys a prestigious position in high-end timepieces with unique designs inspired by the brand's robust and daring personality. The Hysek collection this year focused again on Abyss line with two new models in 36mm and 41mm to strengthen the Abyss model and in response to an ever-increasing demand for extreme research into harmony and detail.

A makeover work was carried out on the Abyss line which resulted in a significant enrichment of the current case. Thanks to this revamped timepiece which enjoys international success: the Abyss thus becoming a brand within the brand. Available in a smaller size, Abyss 36mm automatic, initially dedicated to modern and active women, should also seduce and delight a male audience. The new Abyss comes with many distinctive features including Sapphire with anti-reflective treatment, 53 jewels, 42 hours of power reserve, 28,800 VpH frequency and more.

Connoisseurs eager to differentiate themselves will also spot the superior features of the Abyss“H” Titanium Chronograph including bi-directional automatic winding mechanism, 53 jewels, battery life of 42 hours and other features of the HW3017 calibre.

Hysek is also proud to introduce IO 41mm Chronograph which perfectly represents the IO line classic approach that appeals to lovers of exceptional pieces. Expression of a sober and contemporary style, IO timepieces reveal extreme and subtle refinement through round, generous and feline curves.

This year, Hysek is revisiting a new version of its Chronograph with an inhouse movement. This new model is executed with remarkable dials offering perfect readability (available in royal blue, white or black version) and confirming Hysek's desire to satisfy a more demanding and knowledgeable clientele. The charbonnage finish on the movement, performed in-house by hand, will make every watch unique.

Kilada 2024 reflects the distinctive elements of Kilada line which features few minimalist curves inspired by a unique architectural design. To bring new life to this early line, Hysek has focused on renewing the profile of its particularly stylish casing. Kilada expresses the quintessence of watchmaking art through the best: in the past via complications or an annual calendar, this year thanks to a new chronograph, as well as through a simpler function, namely 3 hands and a date.

By integrating materials such as titanium into its cases, the brand gives a real sport-chic aspect to its timepieces. Their main features, such as the indexes 1, 5, 7 11 as numerals on the dial, are key elements of the Hysek concept and its brand identity. The integration of the bracelet into the box not only adds elegance to this timepiece but also provides an effect of lightness for whoever brings it.

Hysek stands as a beacon of independence and creativity within the Swiss watchmaking landscape, seamlessly blending artistic design with technical ingenuity. Since its establishment, the brand has charted a distinctive course, earning acclaim for its avant-garde approach to horology.

A pivotal moment in Hysek's illustrious journey occurred with the establishment of its Swiss manufacture in 2007, marking a significant milestone that underscored the brand's unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and excellence.

With an exclusive boutique nestled within the iconic Dubai Mall, Hysek enjoys international acclaim and a reputation for unparalleled luxury. Here, enthusiasts are invited to explore a curated selection of Hysek's most prestigious collections, including Abyss, Kilada, Furtif, and IO.

At the heart of Hysek's success lies a relentless pursuit of innovation and a steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional watchmaking. Each Hysek timepiece is a testament to the harmonious fusion of artistry and technical mastery.

Step into the world of Hysek and discover the perfect synergy of tradition and innovation-a journey where time is not merely measured but celebrated in its purest form.