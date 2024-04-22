Enemy Shells Nikopol With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russian troops shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the Russian army shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery. No one was killed or injured," he wrote.

According to the updated information, a farm was damaged as a result of the evening attack on the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district. A power line was damaged. No people were injured.

As reported, yesterday a 47-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries as a result of shelling in the Nikopol district, her condition is moderate.