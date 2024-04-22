Enemy Shells Nikopol With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russian troops shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"At night, the Russian army shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery. No one was killed or injured," he wrote.
Enemy attacks Nikopol
district 20 times in one day with artillery and drones, destruction reported
According to the updated information, a farm was damaged as a result of the evening attack on the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district. A power line was damaged. No people were injured.
As reported, yesterday a 47-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries as a result of shelling in the Nikopol district, her condition is moderate.
