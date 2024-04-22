Qatari Students Win Top Rankings In Arab AI Olympiad Contest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A coterie of students from Qatar achieved advanced places in the 3rd Arab Artificial Intelligence Olympiad contest held in Jordan with the participation of 350 Arab students at the school and college levels.

Organised by the Arab Robotics Association in partnership with STEAM Center, the competition was intended to employ the skills of secondary school students and imbue them with global talents, as the 21st century witnesses a rapid evolution in the world of technology, particularly in the areas of algorithms, mathematics, programming, computer vision, cybersecurity, data analysis and embedded systems.

The event brought together students from five Qatari secondary schools, 14 technology track students, three trainers, alongside the team supervisor and senior guidance expert in the Information Technology Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), Aisha Al Mansouri.

Omar Bin Khattab secondary School ranked first at the level of the Arab region in computer vision, with Musab bin Amir Independent Secondary School for Boys and the Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys being ranked second in cybersecurity at the level of the Arab region.

Additionally, the Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys ranked third in the embedded systems at the level of the Arab region, with the Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys winning the Arab championship title in all contests.