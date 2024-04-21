JCC Urges For Regulatory Measures On Parcel Imports Amidst E-Commerce Surge

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) on Sunday called for temporarily suspending the import of parcels into the local market through individuals and foreign companies until urgent regulatory measures are implemented to ensure fairness.

In a statement, the JCC underscored the necessity of making decisions to regulate parcel imports, through the unification of fees, taxes, and customs procedures in coordination with the trade sector and the commercial sectors, aiming to establish equality,

the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The JCC also emphasised the importance of treating parcel imports in the same way as official imports through border centres, including inspection procedures, valuation, application of intellectual property measures, and the enforcement of strict controls on the sale of goods and products.

The chamber also highlighted that e-commerce via parcels poses a significant challenge and creates a parallel market that traditional traders face due to reduced commercial activity and increased operational costs.

JCC President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq affirmed that e-commerce is a globally accepted and practised reality that cannot be halted. He also reiterated his respect for consumers' rights to purchase through any means they deem suitable, whether from local market stores or international companies via the Internet, emphasising the JCC its right to protect Jordanian traders and importers.

Hajj Tawfiq also pointed out that official decisions have granted parcels from outside Jordan exemptions from sales tax and customs duties, with a unified fee imposed on parcels equivalent to 10 per cent of the parcel's value, adding that the chamber sees an injustice in the absence of equality between the operation of local traders, whether importers or merchants, who are subject to customs fees of up to about 30 per cent upon importation through border centres.

According to estimates by the General Syndicate of Garment, Textile and Shoes Traders, approximately 7,500 parcels arrive in the Kingdom daily, containing around 90,000 clothing pieces. These parcels are not subject to control.



The syndicate also noted that the value of such parcels reached JD310 million in 2023, while the traditional trade volume did not exceed JD250 million.