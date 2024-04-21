Isdb Institute To Host 18Th Global Forum On Islamic Finance In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Institute will hold the 18th edition of its Global Forum on Islamic Finance on April 28, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The forum coincides with the IsDB Group Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee Celebration.

This flagship event brings together prominent figures in Islamic finance, including thought leaders, policymakers, and financial experts. The theme for this year's forum is“Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership in Islamic Finance.” Discussions will focus on innovative tools that can drive sustainable development.

The forum will feature keynote addresses from distinguished guests, including Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairperson of the IsDB Group; Stephen Groff, Governor of the Saudi National Development Fund; and Mutlaq H. Al-Morished, CEO of Tasnee Corporation.

Professor Mehmet Asutay, a renowned scholar of Middle Eastern and Islamic Political Economy & Finance at Durham University, will be presented with the 2024 IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics. This award recognizes Professor Asutay's significant contributions to the field.

The forum will feature two panel discussions. The first will explore the crucial role of entrepreneurship in fostering sustainable development, particularly within the framework of Islamic finance. Panelists include Mohammad Abdulhameed Al-Mubarak (CEO, Madinah Knowledge Economic City), Zeger Degraeve (Executive Dean, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College), Morrad Irsane (CEO and Founder, TAKADAO), and Sami Al-Suwailem (Acting Director General, IsDB Institute).

The second session will showcase the Smart Stabilization System, a patent-pending algorithm developed by the IsDB Institute in collaboration with SettleMint, a blockchain company.

This system aims to enhance stability in financial markets. Experts Matthew Van Niekerk (Founder & CEO of SettleMint) and Hilal Houssain (Associate Manager, Knowledge Solutions Team, IsDB Institute) will lead the discussion.

The forum will also see the launch of a new IsDB Institute report titled“Catalyzing Social Entrepreneurship through Islamic Finance.” This report examines the potential of Islamic finance to support social entrepreneurship and impact investing.

The IsDB Global Forum on Islamic Finance is a high-level annual event established in 2006. It serves as a platform for strategic dialogue on knowledge and innovation in Islamic finance and development.