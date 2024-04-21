Middle East Crisis: Iraq Says Outlaws Fired Rockets At US-Coalition Base In Syria

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Rockets were fired late Sunday from northern Iraq at a military base in Syria housing a US-led coalition, according to Iraqi security forces response, the Iraqi forces launched a major search operation in northern Nineveh province and found the vehicle used in the attack, they said in a statement is the first major attack against the coalition forces in several weeks comes days after Israel reportedly responded to an Iranian attack with a drone strike on the Islamic republic, amid tensions fuelled by the Gaza war statement from the Iraqi security forces accused \"outlaw elements of having targetted a base of the international coalition with rockets in the heart of Syrian territory\", at around 9:50 pm (1850 GMT).The security forces burned the vehicle involved in the attack, the statement added Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, said several rockets had been fired \"from Iraqi territory at the Kharab al-Jir base\" in northeast Syria, where US forces are stationed accused the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of Iran-backed groups, of staging the attack group has claimed most of the attacks on US forces carried between mid-October and early February a series of rocket attacks and drone strikes by pro-Iran armed factions against US soldiers deployed in the Middle East over the winter, there had been several weeks of calm regional tensionThe Islamic Resistance in Iraq has said it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians and out of anger at US support for Israel in the Gaza war.A January 28 drone attack killed three US soldiers in the Jordanian desert on the Syrian border response, the US military struck dozens of targets in Syria and Iraq, aiming for pro-Iran forces, and drawing criticism from the governments of both countries United States has around 2,500 soldiers stationed in Iraq and nearly 900 across the border in Syria as part of an international coalition created in 2014 to fight the Islamic State group (IS).Sunday night's rocket attack came against the background of increasing tension in the region, with a flare-up between Iran and Israel on Saturday, an explosion at an Iraqi military base killed one person and wounded eight others forces said the blast hit the Kalsu military base in Babylon province south of Baghdad, where regular army, police and members of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, or Hashed al-Shaabi, are stationed, the US military command in the region, denied involvement in a strike there. The Israeli army refused to comment.

