In Crimea, Russians Cover Warships With Supply Vessels - Ukrainian Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Incidents such as today's explosions in Sevastopol will continue to be repeated at Russian military infrastructure facilities in the occupied Crimea.
This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"I can note that the Russians continue to cover their combat units with supply vessels from the Black Sea Fleet. In principle, this is their tactic, which is almost new. Secondly, from the position of the Navy, I can only note that such incidents will continue to occur at the military infrastructure facilities of our enemy in our Crimea," he said. Read also:
Media: Explosions in Sevastopol, Crimea
n bridge blocked
As reported, today, on April 21, there were reports of explosions and blocking of the Crimean bridge in Sevastopol. Later, it was reported that a Russian ship was hit in the port and a fire broke out.
