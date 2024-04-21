Investment Opportunities In Iraq Worth Around $400Bn - PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani told a meeting of Iraqi expatriates in Houston, Texas, that the investment opportunities in Iraq are valued at around $400 billion.

"Iraq is a country full of opportunities," he said, emphasising that Iraq is now focused on reconstruction and development. "Ongoing efforts may not always be fully visible outside the country. However, the nation is experiencing significant economic and social progress," he added.

He noted that Iraq has regained its stability and is progressing confidently in the right direction, particularly after the victory of Iraqis united against ISIS terrorism, which brought together all sectors of Iraqi society and led the country toward stability and development.

(Source: PMO)