Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3147929 KUWAIT -- Head of Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah discussed cooperation in aviation security and air navigation, with the Regional Director of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the Middle East Mohammad Abu baker.

3147953 KUWAIT -- Director General of Kuwait's Directorate General of the Coast Guard Commondore Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah discussed with the visiting Iranian Border Guards Commander Major General Ahmad Goudarzi boosting commercial, fishing vessels search and rescue efforts and combating drug smuggling and maritime piracy.

3147918 RIYADH -- The European Union (EU) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) high-level forum on regional security and cooperation taking place Monday in Luxembourg is an opportunity to underscore bilateral relations, announced GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi.

3147900 GAZA -- The Palestinian Civil Defense announced that its crew were able to recover the bodies of 150 martyrs in Khan Yunis City in Gaza during the past 24 hours.

3147919 CAIRO -- The Arab League's Social Affairs Sector, specifically the Women's Department, signed a cooperation agreement with the United Nations Women Regional Office for the implementation of collaboration programs outlined in the Action Plan 2024. (end)



