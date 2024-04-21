Beirut Eye & ENT Specialist Hospital (BESH) Recognized As Top Specialty Hospital In The Middle East & North African Region

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Beirut Eye & ENT Specialist Hospital (BESH) solidifies its position as one of the premier healthcare institutions in the Middle East & North African (MENA) region, specializing in comprehensive Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) medical and surgical care.

With a legacy spanning over 12 years, BESH has earned widespread acclaim for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional patient care, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. Since its inception, BESH has remained dedicated to its mission of providing world-class healthcare services tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of specialized services, including diagnostic evaluations, medical treatments, surgical interventions, and post-operative care - all delivered by a team of renowned specialists. This team includes over 60 ophthalmologists and otolaryngologists, audiologists, and a formidable nursing and optometrist team, all of whom are dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to patients of all ages.

"At BESH, we believe that every individual deserves access to the highest quality healthcare, and we are proud to have established ourselves as a trusted destination for specialized medical and surgical care," said Michael Cherfan, CEO at BESH. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence and motivates us to continue striving for the best outcomes for our patients; we savor this recognition as a successful institution even more so given the harsh financial and economic environment our country is currently going through.”

In addition to its medical services, BESH is committed to advancing knowledge through research and education initiatives. The hospital actively participates in clinical trials, collaborates with leading academic institutions, and hosts educational events and conferences to share knowledge and expertise with the broader medical community. The organization also takes great pride in its residency program with both the Lebanese University and the Universite Saint Joseph, and plays a critical role in the education and training of young doctors who have - with no exception – went on to make highly positive impacts in their Fellowships in leading North American and European programs.

As part of its commitment to excellence, BESH adheres to the highest standards of quality and safety, prioritizing patient and employee safety and satisfaction above all else. BESH also plays an important role in the local community, working with multiple charities, non-profit groups and NGOs to provide care to the less privileged.

For more information about Beirut Eye & ENT Specialist Hospital (BESH) and its range of services, visit com

Contact:

Michael Cherfan

CEO

Beirut Eye & ENT Specialist Hospital (BESH)

...