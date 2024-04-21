Israeli Forces Gun Down Kill Palestinian Woman In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, April 21 (Petra) -- A Palestinian woman died on Sunday, succumbing to injuries sustained by Israeli occupation forces' bullets at the Hamra military checkpoint in the occupied northern Jordan Valley.
According to a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said the occupation opened fire on 40-year-old Manal Sawafta from Tubas in the occupied West Bank for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack at the Hamra checkpoint.
The statement notes that the Israeli occupation forces prevented ambulance crews from reaching Sawafta and closed the military checkpoint in both directions, which led to her death from her injuries.

