Qatar Vs Australia AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar are eyeing their third consecutive victory ahead of the AFC U23 Asian Cup quarter-finals as they take on Australia in their last Group A match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at 6:30pm.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium as the match concluded with a 0-0 draw between Qatar and Australia. Pics by Mohamed Farag/The Peninsula



FULL TIME

⏱️ 90+7'

Qatar U23 0 - 0 Australia U23

The match concluded at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium with a goalless draw between Qatar and Australia.

90+5' Naif Al Hadrami (Qatar U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

90+5' Ryan Teague (Australia U23) is shown the yellow card.

90+4' Attempt saved. Nicolas Milanovic (Australia U23) header from the centre of the box is saved.

90+2' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

90+1' Delay in match because of an injury Ali Nader (Qatar U23).

90' Substitution, Qatar U23. Khaled Ali replaces Mubarak Shanan because of an injury.

89' Attempt missed. Mohamed Gouda (Qatar U23) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Abdalla Yousif.

87' Attempt missed. Nicolas Milanovic (Australia U23) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Teague with a cross following a corner.

84' Jassem Al Sharshani (Qatar U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

84' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

84' Delay in match because of an injury Jassem Al Sharshani (Qatar U23).

81' Attempt blocked. Alou Kuol (Australia U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Italiano.

77' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

76' Delay in match (Australia U23).

75' Attempt saved. Lachlan Brook (Australia U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

73' Substitution, Qatar U23. Naif Al Hadrami replaces Fares Said.

73' Substitution, Qatar U23. Mohamed Gouda replaces Lotfi Madjer.

69' Substitution, Australia U23. Alou Kuol replaces Mohamed Touré.

69' Substitution, Australia U23. Garang Kuol replaces Rhys Youlley.

66' Attempt saved. Lachlan Brook (Australia U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

62' Attempt missed. Mohammad Al Mannai (Qatar U23) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

61' Substitution, Australia U23. Jake Girdwood-Reich replaces Alexandar Popovic.

61' Substitution, Australia U23. Mark Natta replaces Jordan Courtney-Perkins.

60' Attempt saved. Mubarak Shanan (Qatar U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

57' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

57' Delay in match because of an injury Jassem Al Sharshani (Qatar U23).

56' Attempt blocked. Jassem Al Sharshani (Qatar U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

52' Attempt blocked. Mahdi Salem (Qatar U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

49' Attempt missed. Nicolas Milanovic (Australia U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lachlan Brook.

47' Attempt missed. Lachlan Brook (Australia U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

47' Attempt blocked. Lachlan Brook (Australia U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

---

Second half begins. Qatar U23 0, Australia U23 0.

---

IN PHOTOS: Highlights from Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium where the first half concluded with a 0-0 draw between Qatar and Australia. Pics by Mohamed Farag/The Peninsula

---

HALF TIME

⏱️ 45+4'

Qatar U23 0, Australia U23 0.

---

45+3' Jacob Farrell (Australia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45' Attempt saved. Nicolas Milanovic (Australia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

44' Attempt missed. Jacob Italiano (Australia U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lachlan Brook with a through ball.

43' Attempt saved. Fares Said (Qatar U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lotfi Madjer.

35' Attempt missed. Lachlan Brook (Australia U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

33' Nicolas Milanovic (Australia U23) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26' Attempt saved. Rhys Youlley (Australia U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Italiano.

22' Substitution, Australia U23. Keegan Jelacic replaces Jake Hollman because of an injury.

18' Abdalla Yousif (Qatar U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13' Attempt missed. Fares Said (Qatar U23) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

7' Attempt missed. Rhys Youlley (Australia U23) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

4' Attempt missed. Lachlan Brook (Australia U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

4' Attempt missed. Mohammad Al Mannai (Qatar U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jassem Al Sharshani with a cross following a corner.

Match begins

Qatar 0-0 Australia

Line-up of players

Inside the locker room of Australian team

Qatar players arrive at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium