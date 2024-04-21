Ministry Of Education And Higher Education Begins Registration Process For New Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) initiated today registration process for new students as well as those wishing to transfer to other academic stage, with the process continuing until next academic year 2024-2025.

The Ministry stated that early electronic registration of students starts from April 21 to June 20, 2024, with priority given to Qataris, children of Qatari women and children of GCC citizens in the same school where their brothers are admitted. Registration for Qatari students, children of Qatari women, and GCC citizens begins on April 28 and ends on June 20, 2024.

Early registration for all nationalities kicks off from May 26 to June 20, 2024 through the ministry's "Maaref" portal.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education urged parents to expedite the registration of their sons, complete the relevant data such as the health file and other required documents, and ensure that the school chosen by them for their sons is within their geographical area.

Director of School and Student Affairs Department at MOEHE, Maryam Ali Al Nesef Al Boainain had revealed to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the expected number of new students to be registered this year is approximately 16,584 boys and girls. She also stated that the number of students in public schools currently stands at 137,070 boys and girls from kindergarten to the 12th grade for the academic year 2023 - 2024.

She said that the number of government schools in all stages is 214 schools for boys and girls, including 89 for elementary, 46 for preparatory, 49 for secondary, 26 combined schools (more than one educational level in the same school), and 4 mixed schools, in addition to 64 kindergarten schools.

Regarding integration schools, she said that their number reaches 93 schools, and the number of integrated students in all stages amounts to 3,446 boys and girls.