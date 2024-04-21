China's Auto Exports Soar 33.2 Pct In Q1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's automobile exports jumped 33.2 percent year on year inthe first quarter (Q1) of 2024, industry data shows, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The country exported over 1.32 million vehicles during theperiod, according to the China Association of AutomobileManufacturers.
Specifically, some 307,000 new energy vehicles (NEV) wereexported, up 23.8 percent year on year.
In March alone, China's automobile exports rose 37.9 percentfrom the same period last year, and its NEV exports soared 59.4percent, the data also shows.
MENAFN21042024000195011045ID1108120053
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.