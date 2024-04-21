China's Auto Exports Soar 33.2 Pct In Q1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's automobile exports jumped 33.2 percent year on year inthe first quarter (Q1) of 2024, industry data shows, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The country exported over 1.32 million vehicles during theperiod, according to the China Association of AutomobileManufacturers.

Specifically, some 307,000 new energy vehicles (NEV) wereexported, up 23.8 percent year on year.

In March alone, China's automobile exports rose 37.9 percentfrom the same period last year, and its NEV exports soared 59.4percent, the data also shows.