Church Puts Faith In God To Ensure Justice Over Easter Attacks

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Catholic Church has put its faith in God to ensure justice over the Easter Sunday attacks on 21 April 2019.
Speaking at a mass held at St Anthony's Church in Colombo, Sunday, to mark the 5th year anniversary since the attacks, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said that the Government does not seem interested in conducting a fresh investigation into the suicide bombings.
He says the Government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe seems certain that only the suicide bombers were involved in the attacks.
