China conducts test run of heaviest freight train on Shuozhou-Huanghua railway

(MENAFN) A significant milestone was achieved on Saturday as a freight train with an unprecedented load capacity exceeding 30,000 tonnes completed a successful test run on the Shuozhou-Huanghua Railway in China. This monumental feat marks the heaviest freight train ever recorded in the country, underscoring advancements in railway transportation infrastructure.



The formidable freight train, propelled by four electric locomotives, comprised a remarkable convoy of 324 carriages. With a total length extending to 4,088 meters, the train boasted an extraordinary total load of 32,400 tonnes, setting new benchmarks for both the longest formation and the largest load capacity ever witnessed in China's railway history.



The Shuozhou-Huanghua Railway, which serves as a vital artery connecting the coal-rich province of Shanxi to the bustling Huanghua Port in Hebei Province, stands as the nation's second-largest conduit for coal transportation. This pivotal railway link plays a crucial role in facilitating the efficient movement of coal resources from production centers to key export terminals, thereby bolstering China's domestic energy supply chain and facilitating international trade.



During the test run, the freight train embarked on a momentous journey from Cangzhou City in Hebei, traversing the expansive landscape to reach its destination at the Huanghua Port. The successful completion of this trial run not only demonstrates the robustness and reliability of China's railway infrastructure but also signifies a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency and capacity of freight transportation networks nationwide.

