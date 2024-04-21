Minister of Communications and Information Visits Innovative Telecom Leader Salam on Eid

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 21 April 2024 –Salam, acclaimed as the fastest-growing and most innovative Saudi telecommunications brand at the 2023 Global Brands Awards, had the distinct honor of welcoming His Excellency Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, at its headquarters in Riyadh. This visit, timed with the spirit of Eid, underscored the Minister's commitment to fostering collaboration within the telecom sector.



HE Eng. Abdullah was warmly welcomed by Salam's CEO, Engineer Ahmad Al-Anqari, along with the executive management team. During his visit, Minister Al-Swaha explored Salam’s contributions as a pivotal telecommunications operator to the Kingdom’s digital agenda, affirming its role in realizing the strategic goals of Vision 2030.



Engineer Ahmad Al-Anqari CEO Salam expressed his gratitude for the visit, stating, "We are delighted by His Excellency Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha's visit, which reflects the substantial support the telecommunications sector enjoys. It underscores a cooperative approach to empowering entities within the industry. The visit also symbolizes the leadership's commitment to our collective efforts towards the ambitious objectives of Vision 2030."



Salam reiterates its firm commitment to employing advanced technologies and enhancing strategic partnerships that drive the Kingdom’s ongoing digital transformation efforts.







