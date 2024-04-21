Germany Could Give Ukraine Equipment From Decommissioned Tpps - Energy Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German officials offered their Ukrainian counterparts to look at Germany's closed energy facilities for equipment that Ukraine may need to restore what has been damaged or destroyed by Russian missiles and drones.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko stated this on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We are currently working very closely with our Lithuanian friends. Our groups of specialists are now in Lithuania, finding out which equipment at old thermal power plants can be used for restoration and repairs in Ukraine. It is not only Lithuania. Recently, Robert Habeck, Germany's Vice Chancellor, was here and offered to explore Germany's decommissioned facilities, which can also be used," the minister said.

According to Galushchenko, if Ukraine seeks new equipment to be manufactured from scratch, this means the country will not receive it this winter.

"That's why I emphasize to my colleagues and partners that we need to get the most of what's already available. It can be new or used, but even if it needs certain repairs, we will do that so that it is operable as early as this winter to accordingly increase (our generation capacity - ed.)," Galushchenko said.

The minister noted that aid from Ukraine's partners keeps coming at a stable pace.

"So it's about the equipment, as well as the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. There are already initiatives from various nations, in particular Denmark, to contribute more to this fund. Other governments are also to announce their initiatives soon. There are substantial funds that will go to this Energy Support Fund of Ukraine that we will be able to utilize right away," said the head of the Energy Ministry.

As reported, Lithuania will donate to Ukraine a batch of energy equipment for TPPs.