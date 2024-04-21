Phase 2 Of Government Workers Media Training Program Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Government Communications initiated training for 25 male and female workers from various government institutions on Sunday, focusing on topics vital for staying abreast of developments in the media landscape.This endeavor marks the onset of the second phase of a capacity-building program tailored for government communications personnel. In February, the program concentrated on honing the practical skills of eight media spokespersons in television studios, specifically addressing aspects related to camera presence.Launched in 2023, the program is slated to span three years and is overseen by the Ministry of Government Communications. It is financed by the US government through its embassy in Amman and executed by Magenta International Consulting. The overarching objective is to equip approximately 81 government communication professionals and 54 media spokespersons with enhanced skills and knowledge.The Ministry wrapped up the inaugural phase of the program last year, where 23 workers underwent training across various government media directorates and units. Additionally, 28 media spokespersons received comprehensive instruction covering strategic communication skills, media interview techniques, crisis management, combating misinformation, and adapting to evolving media communication tools.The training initiative aligns with the government's commitment to administrative reforms and the modernization of the public sector. It seeks to empower media spokespersons to effectively unify official narratives, facilitate streamlined communication and information dissemination, refine their skill sets, accumulate practical experience, and bolster approaches for conveying information while combating rumors and false news.