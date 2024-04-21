Iran’s TEDPIX gains 77,643 points on Saturday’s session closing

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the first day of the Iranian calendar week, the TEDPIX, Tehran Stock Exchange's (TSE) primary index, surged by 77,643 points to reach 2,285,857 points.



The TSE stands as the most prominent among Iran's four stock exchanges, with the others being the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, referred to as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



In the preceding week, Majid Eshghi, the Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), affirmed the organization's commitment to providing support to shareholders within the stock market.



Addressing participants in a gathering comprising economic operators from financial institutions, analysts, and representatives from capital market media, Eshqi stated that “Political, social, and economic debates have created some high expectations from the stock market.”



According to a report by an Iranian news agency, the official acknowledged the complexity of the current market conditions and expressed the organization's firm commitment to safeguarding the rights of shareholders.



“The mistrust among the shareholders under the influence of various factors caused the creation of difficult conditions in the market, and now we need empathy given such a problem and to overcome these conditions,” he stated.



Eshqi elaborated that during periods when the capital market faces challenges, private sector entities may hesitate to list their shares due to perceived limitations in market value.



However, he emphasized that past instances have demonstrated the unsustainable nature of the prevailing market conditions over the long term.

