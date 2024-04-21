Kuwait Int'l Airport Sees 1.06M Passengers In March

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Kuwait

:

The total passenger count during March, as reported by the Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), reached 1,067,674.



In a press release, Abdullah Al-Rajhei, the Acting Director General for Aviation Safety and Air Transport Affairs at DGCA, highlighted that Kuwait International Airport experienced an 8 percnent decrease in passenger traffic compared to the previous year. However, there was a notable 7 percent increase in flights, and air cargo saw a significant 14p percent rise compared to the previous year.

During March, a total of 9,950 flights operated to and from Kuwait International Airport, surpassing last year's figure of 9,283. The most popular destinations during this period were Jeddah, Dubai, Cairo, Dhaka, and Doha.

In September 2023, Kuwait awarded Türkiye's Limak a $764.87 million contract to undertake the construction of a section of the new terminal at Kuwait airport. Limak's responsibilities will involve the development of aircraft parking aprons, taxiways, and service buildings.

