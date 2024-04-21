Military Sensors Market To USD 18.20 Billion By 2031 Fueled By Growing Demand For Battlespace Awareness

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Military Sensors Market Overview:

The SNS Insider report indicates that The Military Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 18.20 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031. The market was valued at USD 11.25 billion in 2023.

Growing Demand for Advanced Military Sensors

The Military Sensors Market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for battlespace awareness among defense forces. Modern warfare relies heavily on real-time information and superior situational awareness to gain a tactical advantage. Military Sensors play a crucial role in gathering critical data about the battlefield environment, enemy positions, and friendly troop movements, thus influencing the course of modern warfare.

The complexity of designing military-grade sensors is on the rise due to the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). While AI offers advantages like autonomous operations and faster decision-making, it also introduces challenges like vulnerability to manipulation. Additionally, decreased defense budgets in some regions might restrain market growth. The growing need for digitalization and system interconnection in the defense sector presents significant opportunities. The integration of IoT with military platforms holds immense potential for proactive maintenance and enhanced operational efficiency. For instance, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) utilizes embedded sensors to monitor aircraft performance and predict maintenance requirements.

Major Key Players Included are:



Rockwest Solutions

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Thales Group

BAE Systems PLC

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

TE Connectivity Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corporation Raytheon Company, and other players.

Recent Developments in Military Sensors



In July 2021, QinetiQ Inc. secured a USD 24 million contract to develop next-generation SPECTRE full-spectrum hyperspectral prototype sensors for the U.S. Army.

Raytheon Technologies and L3Harris Technologies received a USD 4.37 million contract in June 2021 for developing prototype COMINT and ELINT sensors for the U.S. Army's High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES). Collins Aerospace was awarded an IDIQ contract revision in March 2021 to deliver its FastJet reconnaissance pod with MS-110 multispectral sensor for the U.S. Air Force.

Segment Analysis

By Application: The Electronic Warfare segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing integration of sensors and electronics in military equipment, creating a demand for multilayered defense systems. Additionally, the rise of UAVs and the need for ground surveillance and communication jamming are driving the growth of this segment.

By Platform: The Airborne segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth due to the growing adoption of airborne sensors for surveillance purposes. The proliferation of UAVs and investments in upgrading fighter aircraft fleets with advanced sensor technology are key factors driving this segment.

Key Market Segmentation

By Type



Imaging sensors

Seismic sensors

Acoustic sensors

Magnetic sensors

Pressure sensors Temperature sensors

By Component



Software

Hardware Cybersecurity Solutions

The Russia-Ukraine War and its Impact

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the Military Sensors Market. The increased demand for advanced weaponry and battlefield surveillance systems has bolstered the demand for Military Sensors. Additionally, the war has highlighted the importance of robust air defense systems and electronic warfare capabilities, further driving the market for related sensors.

North America to Remain at the Forefront

The North American market is projected to hold the largest share of the Military Sensors Market throughout the forecast period. The U.S., with its significant investments in R&D for advanced military technologies and focus on developing lightweight and energy-efficient sensors, is expected to drive the regional market growth. In March 2021, Honeywell International secured a contract to integrate the Advanced Battle Management Systems (ABMS) with diverse sensors. This project exemplifies the focus on integrating advanced sensor technology into advanced military systems within North America.

Key Takeaways for the Military Sensors Market Report



The Military Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 111.13 billion by 2031, driven by the growing demand for battlespace awareness and advancements in sensor technology.

The report highlights the growing adoption of sensors in various applications, including electronic warfare and airborne platforms.

Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region are expected to witness the highest growth due to rising geopolitical tensions and increasing defense budgets.

The report explores the challenges associated with integrating complex technologies like AI and IoT into Military Sensors. Recent developments and ongoing conflicts highlight the critical role of advanced sensors in modern warfare.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisMilitary Sensors Market, by ApplicationMilitary Sensors Market, by TypeMilitary Sensors Market, by ComponentMilitary Sensors Market, by PlatformRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

