Official Announcement Of Rebranding To“Nyne” By Nayantara Fonseka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Nayantara Fonseka (fondly known as Taru) has formally announced the rebranding of certain properties previously under the brand“Taru Villas”. Effective April 1st 2024, the following properties, namely Rock Villa – Bentota, Muse – Bentota, Lake Lodge – Colombo, Leela Walawwa – Induruwa, and Mayur Lodge – Yala, will henceforth operate under the brand name“Nyne Hotels”. This announcement was made at an official gathering held at Lake Lodge – Colombo on March 26, 2024.

The rebranding to“Nyne Hotels” signifies a strategic repositioning and dissociation of these properties from the“Taru Villas” group.

“Nyne Hotels” is the sole brainchild of Nayantara Fonseka (Taru) and signifies her direct management and operational involvement in these entities going forward. The“Nyne Life” brand commits to upholding and surpassing the highest standards of hospitality, providing world-class accommodation, service, food and beverage and a sensory-driven experience to its guests, striving to reach the epitome of hospitality in Sri Lanka.

By November 2024, Nyne Hotels shall open properties under management in six more locations namely, Kandy, Habarana, Mirissa, Pamunugama, Jaffna and Nuwara Eliya.

This is in addition to her plan for making Bentota the forties hub for tourism with three new properties nearing completion on the beach in Warahena.

Nayantara Fonseka confirms her non-association with Taru Villas and the company known as Taru Villas ( PVT) Limited. Whilst she expresses goodwill towards Taru Villas a brand she founded with her partner Leana Pieris twenty-two years ago, she will now endeavour wholeheartedly on the development, expansion, and elevation of the“NYNE” brand.

For further inquiries please visit or dial +94 112340033.