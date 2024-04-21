RAKEZ to showcase business set-up solutions Ras Al Khaimah offers to German investors at Hannover Messe 2024

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 19 April 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is set to participate in Hannover Messe, one of the world’s largest manufacturing industry trade fairs, taking place from 22 to 26 April 2024, in Germany. This participation underscores RAKEZ's strategic focus on the German market and the economic zone’s commitment to supporting investors in expanding their operations into the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



During the exhibition, RAKEZ team of business set-up experts will be engaging with global investors operating in various sectors including industrial manufacturing, automation, research & development, Industry 4.0 and many others, who are interested in exploring the vast business opportunities Ras Al Khaimah offers. This initiative is part of RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to support the growth and expansion of innovative industries within the MENA region and to capitalise on Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a thriving business hub within the Emirates.



Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO, said: “Our participation at Hannover Messe demonstrates our dedication to showcasing the extensive business opportunities available in Ras Al Khaimah for German investors in diverse sectors. With nearly 1,000 German companies—and thousands more from across Europe—already thriving due to our customized services and innovative solutions, we are intensely focused on further facilitating their success. Our office in Germany reinforces this commitment by providing localized support, ensuring German firms have the resources they need to successfully enter and prosper in the UAE market.”



Highlighted among the thriving German companies in RAKEZ are Maico Gulf, a manufacturer of ventilation equipment; Knauf RAK, a manufacturer of gypsum products; Haver Middle East, specializing in heavy machines and machinery repair; Inoclad Middle East, specializing in building, steel construction, and cladding works; and EuroEstates Properties Services, providing specialised real estate services.



RAKEZ invites all investors to visit its stand at Hannover Messe to learn more about how its business set-up solutions can help companies efficiently access Middle Eastern and global markets.



