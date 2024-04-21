New Crew Management System Coming Soon In Air India

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi:

Air India will soon have a new crew management system that will help strengthen rostering rules and enable faster recovery from scheduled disruptions.

In a message to the staff on Friday (April 19), Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said that in the next two weeks, there will be the CAE Crew Management System that will "strengthen our systems' adherence to rostering rules, improving the tracking of training & qualifications, and enabling faster recovery from schedule disruptions".

The new system also comes against the backdrop of concerns flagged by pilots' unions about rostering issues.

"With it comes the new CAE Crew Access app, allowing the crew to seamlessly access real-time information, enjoy new capabilities (for instance, the ability to swap flights) and avail of a host of self-service tools, auto alerts, and features such as secure in-flight chats," Wilson said.

Meanwhile, he said that Air India is now placing the 'AI' code on Air India Express (IX) operated flights, allowing AIX to benefit from its global sales and distribution.

Air India will leverage 9 new destinations and hundreds of extra frequencies operated by AIX, and customers to enjoy the convenience of through-checkin and baggage tagging, he added.

"This follows the earlier rollout of AI code on I5 flights and is a precursor to the placement of the AI code on Vistara flights too," Wilson said.

The Tata Group is consolidating its airline business as part of which Vistara will get merged with Air India, while the merger of Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) is complete.

-B