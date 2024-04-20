Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3146873 RAMALLAH -- The death toll rises to 14 from the Israeli occupation military onslaught on the Palestinian Nour Sham refugee camp in the West Bank.
3146852 RAMALLAH -- Jewish settlers, backed by Israeli occupation forces, murder a Palestinian ambulance driver near the West Bank city of Nablus.
3146848 JEDDAH -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemns the onslaught by the Israeli occupation forces on Nour Shams refugee camp in the West Bank.
3146861 BEIRUT -- The Israeli occupation warplanes attack two towns in southern Lebanon, killing three members of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance.
3146875 WASHINGTON -- The US House of Representatives agrees legislation to provide USD 95 billion assistance for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region. (end)
