Turkish President Met Hamas Leader In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Apr 21 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met yesterday, with Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Türkiye's largest city, Istanbul.

The meeting, which commenced at 2:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT), was held behind closed doors at the Dolmabahce presidential working office, as reported by NTV broadcaster.

Both leaders were anticipated to discuss the ongoing Israeli attacks and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as, ceasefire efforts, NTV added.

Haniyeh recently suffered the loss of his three sons, in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza on Apr 10.– NNN-TRT